Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.