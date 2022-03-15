Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 350 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 463,088 shares of company stock valued at $123,661,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.09 and a 200 day moving average of $250.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

