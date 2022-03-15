Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 6,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

