Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Warner Music Group accounts for about 1.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $21,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 293.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 546,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 492,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $20,862,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

