Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.