Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

