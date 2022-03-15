Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 293 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $2,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

