John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

NYSE:HTD opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

