JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Large Volume Increase

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 649,908 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $24.50.
YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOYY (YY)
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.