JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Large Volume Increase

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 649,908 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $24.50.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

