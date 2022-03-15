JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target to GBX 570

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.83.

DITHF opened at $4.17 on Friday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

