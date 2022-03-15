JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $169.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.29.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $166.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.