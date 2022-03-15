Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.53.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

