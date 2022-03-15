Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Semtech by 209.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.
In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
