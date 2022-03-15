Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.