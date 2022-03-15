Key Financial Inc Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

