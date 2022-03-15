Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,301,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 294,231 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

