Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €101.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.42 ($110.35).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday.

Kion Group stock traded up €2.04 ($2.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €71.44 ($78.51). 381,054 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.96. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

