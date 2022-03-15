Kirkland’s (KIRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KIRK stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $134.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

