KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $453.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $8.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 52 week low of $284.49 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 21.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

