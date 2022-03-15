Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €41.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.88 ($46.02).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

