Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

NYSE:KTB opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.