Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.