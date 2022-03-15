Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXE stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

