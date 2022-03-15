Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 66.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter worth $114,000.

NYSE:GUT opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

