Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

