Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,176 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.