Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,378 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

