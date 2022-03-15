Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 510,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CHWY opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,843.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $97.74.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
