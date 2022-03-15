Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 510,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Shares of CHWY opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,843.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $97.74.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.