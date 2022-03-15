Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 38.7% in February

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 110,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kubient by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kubient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kubient by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kubient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,189. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Kubient has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.75.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.