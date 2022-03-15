Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) vs. SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Head to Head Review

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.74%. SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 26.45% 45.90% 31.83% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and SPI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.20 $367.16 million $7.13 7.52 SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.48 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats SPI Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment is primarily affected by the industry’s internal cyclical and seasonal dynamics in addition to broader macroeconomic factors that can positively or negatively affect company financial performance. The Aftermarket Products and Services segment has historically been less volatile than company Capital Equipment segment. The APS sales are more directly tied to semiconductor unit consumption rather than capacity requirements and production capability improvements. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

SPI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

