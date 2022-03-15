Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.20

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kunlun Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

