Kusama Price Reaches $118.91 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $29.27 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $118.91 or 0.00305438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.69 or 0.06536378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,946.44 or 1.00038993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040976 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars.

