L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.11. 1,718,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,144. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.06 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

