L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.06 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.