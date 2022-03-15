Lake Street Capital Trims AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Target Price to $3.00

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AcuityAds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $2.33 on Friday. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AcuityAds by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AcuityAds by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

