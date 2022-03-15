Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 3.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $469.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.56. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

