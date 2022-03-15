Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 781 ($10.16) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.26).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £980.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.43). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 501.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 538.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.78%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($562,416.48).

About Lancashire (Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.