Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) PT Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

