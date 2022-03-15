Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 49,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 42,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $2,080,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $582,448.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,447 shares of company stock worth $4,093,852. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.