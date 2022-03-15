Lantz Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,010 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.