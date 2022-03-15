Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BNL opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

