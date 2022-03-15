LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

