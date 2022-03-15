Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in February

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Legrand stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. 150,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,332. Legrand has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Get Legrand alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGRDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.