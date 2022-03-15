Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $44.29.

