LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 47.8% in February

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LXXGF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.17. 100,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,684. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.17 and a fifty-two week high of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.32.
