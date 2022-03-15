LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 47.8% in February

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LXXGF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.17. 100,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,684. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.17 and a fifty-two week high of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.32.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

