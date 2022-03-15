LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $129.78 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.02.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.