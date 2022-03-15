Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 9.6%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.29. 1,337,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,309,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

