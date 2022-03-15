Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $7.28. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 1,367,596 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 150,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $2,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $362,799.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,450 shares of company stock worth $4,099,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWLG. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

