Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Limestone Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

LMST opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $127.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.72. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

