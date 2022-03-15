Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of LIND opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,297. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

